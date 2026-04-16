Laura Caviani Brings Her Trio To  Central Studios In Minneapolis  May 29th

Renowned Twin Cities jazz pianist Laura Caviani was interviewed by Adam Meckler for Jazz Police and that interview can be read here: https://www.jazzpolice.com/archives/7360

Laura Caviani directs the Jazz Area at Carleton College in Minnesota, where she conducts their Jazz Ensemble, and coordinates all jazz chamber groups and classes. She has performed and recorded for three decades. As leader, she has recorded seven albums. The Minneapolis Star Tribune proclaims Laura Caviani’s debut CD, Dreamlife to be: “…in a word, outstanding”. Marian McPartland called it “…sparkling and inventive…”.

Her second release, As One, is touted as “stunningly fresh” by Jazz Times. Her holiday album, Angels We Haven’t Heard features a stellar Minneapolis based band, and is considered “this season’s finest new jazz cd of holiday music” by the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Star Tribune says her latest solo release, In Your Own Sweet Way is, “…poised right where the salon meets the saloon, with as much spunk as serenity.” Recent recording projects include: Mysterious Thelonious and Confluence, both of which feature Chris Bates on bass and Dave Schmalenberger on drums. She has set poetry to music, including Edna St. Vincent Millay for Prudence Johnson, Shakespeare for The Great River Chorale, and Rumi for Vocal Essence.

As a sideman, Ms. Caviani has recorded and toured with the 2002 Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson (Concord Records) whose band, according to the Wall Street Journal, “…could waltz into any New York nightclub and tear up the joint…”. She has shared the stage with other greats including Toots Theilemans, Bob Mintzer, and Dave Liebman. Locally, she performs and records with the Pete Whitman Quintet and the jazz orchestra JazzMN, both on the new Artegra label

Laura Caviani Trio+

May 29, 2026, 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Laura Caviani – piano

Kam Markworth – bass

Dave Schmalenberger – drums

Jazz Central Studios

407 Central Avenue Southeast

Minneapolis, MN 55414 (Lower Level)

Tickets here: https://www.jazzcentralstudios.org/event-details/laura-caviani-trio