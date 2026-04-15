Indigenous bassist-composer will perform April 16-17

Mali Obomsawin, an indigenous bassist-vocalist-songwriter-composer from the Abenaki First Nation at Odanak, Quebec, will perform two concerts in the Twin Cities, April 16 and 18.

On Thursday night, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., she and her sextet will perform a set at the Walker Art Center, before a screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sugarcane. On April 18 at 7:30, the sextet will perform at the Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet.

Along with Obomsawin, the sextet includes drummer Joshua Matthews, saxophonists Yuma Uesaka and Noah Campbell and guitarist Alana Colwin.

Obomsawin’s 2022 debut solo album, Sweet Tooth, was widely praised.

