92NY Jazz in July: Echoes of Miles Concert Series in New York

Featuring Terence Blanchard, Ron Carter, Ravi Coltrane, Aaron Diehl, Nicole Glover, Jimmy Greene, Billy Hart, Gregory Hutchinson, Ethan Iverson, Kate Kortum, John Patitucci, and Renee Rosnes the 92nd Street Y, New York announces Jazz in July: Echoes of Miles, under the artistic directorship of Aaron Diehl . In a first for this mainstay of New York’s summer culture calendar, now in its 41st season, this season celebrates the legacy and lineage of a single artist — the visionary Miles Davis, in his centennial year. 25 artists explore his influence in six concerts from July 14-25 and tickets are available here . Concerts are in person and online, with streams available for 72 hours after the initial broadcast.

This season also coincides with John Coltrane’s centennial and the festival opens with a double celebration featuring Terence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane in their sole NYC collaboration, joined by The E-Collective. The Billy Hart Quartet follows, pointing to Hart’s connections with Miles himself, as well as Miles alum Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter. Week one closes with Gregory Hutchinson and a band of some of the most acclaimed young artists in jazz in an exclusive performance of music from his new album Kind of Now, reimagining classic Miles track (See Jazz Police review here: https://www.jazzpolice.com/archives/20312).

Week two opens with John Patitucci – whose connections to Miles run through Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock – in an intimate evening of duets with Aaron Diehl. Vocalist Kate Kortum reimagines the songs Miles helped turn into standards, backed by the Aaron Diehl Trio, and the festival closes with an alum of Miles’ Second Great Quintet – Ron Carter – and his quartet Foursight, including Jimmy Greene, Renee Rosnes and Payton Crossley.

92NY Jazz in July 2026 Schedule

TERENCE BLANCHARD & RAVI COLTRANE WITH THE E-COLLECTIVE

Miles Davis & John Coltrane Centennial

Terence Blanchard, trumpet; Ravi Coltrane, saxophone; Charles Altura, guitar; Fabian Almazan, piano & synthesizers; David “DJ” Ginyard, bass; Oscar Seaton, drums

Tue, Jul 14, 7:30 pm

Kaufmann Concert Hall

As part of the global centennial celebration of two of the most formative figures in jazz – Miles Davis and John Coltrane – two contemporary masters launch Jazz in July 2026 with a concert inspired by their musical visions. NEA Jazz Master and eight-time Grammy-winning trumpeter, composer, and creative polymath Terence Blanchard is one of the leading voices in and beyond modern jazz. He and his groove-focused electric ensemble, The E-Collective, join forces with the brilliant saxophonist, composer – and John Coltrane’s son – Ravi Coltrane for the only NYC performance of their collaboration honoring the legacies of Miles and Trane and their indelible partnership in Davis’ First Great Quintet. Performing on the stage where John Coltrane himself gave a historic concert in February 1962, this momentous event speaks to jazz history through the voices of two of music’s most forward-looking artists.

BILLY HART QUARTET

Nicole Glover, saxophone; Ethan Iverson, piano; Ben Street, bass; Billy Hart, drums

Wed, Jul 15, 7:30 pm

Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center

“A vivid portrait of the evolution of modern jazz” – The New York Times

NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart has been future minded for seven decades. Making music with legends including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Pharoah Sanders, and countless others, Hart has been the engine behind some of the most adventurous modern jazz since the 1960s. Hart was a member of Hancock’s groundbreaking sextet Mwandishi, which radically pushed the boundaries of the electric jazz sound pioneered by Miles. Hart advances the impulses of this lineage in a concert featuring a special edition of his stellar quartet of more than 20 years: pianist Ethan Iverson and bassist Ben Street, with the phenomenal Nicole Glover guesting on sax. The Detroit Free Press wrote, “Freedom, discipline, daring, passion, swing … want to know what jazz is really about? Listen to Billy Hart.”

GREGORY HUTCHINSON

Kind of Now – the Pulse of Miles Davis

Marquis Hill, trumpet; Walter Smith III, tenor saxophone; Emmanuel Michael, guitar; Aaron Diehl, piano; Matt Brewer, bass; Gregory Hutchinson, drums

Sat, Jul 18, 7:30 pm

Kaufmann Concert Hall

The renowned and charismatic drummer Gregory Hutchinson lives at the crossroads of jazz tradition and genre-defying innovation. Hutchinson has played with musical giants from Ray Brown and Betty Carter to Joshua Redman and Dianne Reeves to Steely Dan and Sting. He joins us with the exclusive New York City performance of music from his just released Warner Music album Kind of Now. Expect deconstructions and boundary-pushing reimaginings of classic Miles Davis tracks, like “Seven Steps to Heaven,” Wayne Shorter’s “Fall,” Charlie Parker’s “Ah-Leu-Cha” and more, spanning Miles’ bebop origins through the electronic openness of Bitches Brew – all performed by a blazing supergroup of some of the most thrilling young voices in jazz.

AARON DIEHL & JOHN PATITUCCI

Aaron Diehl, piano; John Patitucci, bass

Tue, Jul 21, 7:30 pm

Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center

A first-ever evening of duets from two of the most renowned artists in jazz. Bassist and composer John Patitucci’s longtime work with Chick Corea in his legendary Akoustic and Elektric Bands established him as a premier artist – in a career that has also included collaborations with jazz luminaries Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Michael Brecker, Joshua Redman, McCoy Tyner, and countless others. The influence of Miles, with whom Corea worked in the late 1960s and on the seminal jazz-fusion albums In a Silent Way, Bitches Brew , and more – and of Miles alum Shorter – ripples through Patitucci’s artistry. Pianist-composer Aaron Diehl is acclaimed for his “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint” (The New York Times). His work with artists including Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Tyshawn Sorey, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, and others has established him as one of the most distinctive and important jazz artists of his generation.

KATE KORTUM & THE AARON DIEHL TRIO

Kate Kortum, vocals; Aaron Diehl, piano; Peter Washington, bass; Aaron Kimmel, drums

Wed, Jul 22, 7:30 pm

Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center

Breakout young vocalist Kate Kortum took top prize at the 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in November, putting her in the company of Samara Joy, Jazzmeia Horn, and other past winners now headlining shows worldwide. Just 24, Kortum has already performed with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, pianist Emmet Cohen, and others. Her debut album, Good Woman , surpassed a million streams in its first month. Kortum makes her first NYC small group appearance, joining us with the stellar Aaron Diehl Trio, whose deep artistic partnership with Cécile McLorin Salvant established him as a dream collaborator with vocalists. Kortum’s artistry bridges tradition and innovation with a captivating voice, modern sensibility, and storytelling approach to a song – fans of McLorin Salvant will thrill to her. Hear her and the trio in a range of material, including songs Miles Davis helped establish as timeless standards: “If I Were a Bell,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Bye Bye Blackbird,” and more.