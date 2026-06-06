Best of 2025 – James Moody Centennial Celebration

As a kickoff event on May 27, the Blue Note Jazz Festival (BNJF), in cooperation with Linda Moody, Ina Dittke, James’ longtime agent, and producer Danny Kapilian, presented the James Moody 100th Birthday Celebration at Sony Hall in New York City, since 2025 would have been Moody’s centennial year.

Revered saxophonist/flautist James Moody, born in Savannah, Georgia on March 26, 1925, was a popular jazz giant for decades and an important bebop/hard bop innovator. Moody was loved not only for his virtuoso talents as a musician and composer, but also for his affable and vibrant personality. He was also admired for his mentorship of musicians through the years. He performed with such notable colleagues as his close friend and bop visionary Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Jimmy Heath, Mike Longo, Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Slide Hampton, Monty Alexander, Barbara Morrison, Kenny Barron, Hank Jones, Quincy Jones, Max Roach, Miles Davis, Eddie Jefferson, and many more. James Moody was also an NEA Jazz Master and Grammy Award winner. Although he is gone from this world, he has certainly not been forgotten, due to his many collaborations and timeless legacy of jazz classics. His devoted widow, Linda Moody, is tirelessly keeping James’ flame alive with the annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), and through several scholarships to support the future generations of young jazz artists.

In 2005, James Moody’s 80th year, James and Linda Moody established The James Moody Scholarship Endowment at the acclaimed SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music for Jazz Studies. It gives tuition assistance annually to two sophomores showing exceptional musical gifts, good character, and devotion to their craft along with a dedication to service. There is also a James Moody Jazz Scholarship for New Jersey established by Linda Moody in partnership with Jazz House Kids, the Montclair, NJ based organization founded in 2002 by celebrated vocalist and educator Melissa Walker, who serves as President, and her husband, Christian McBride, is the Artistic Director. The James Moody website, www.jamesmoody.com, says, “The James Moody Jazz Scholarship for New Jersey, is a $10,000 prize, offered annually to an outstanding high school senior who embodies the qualities expressed by the NEA Jazz Master through his life and works—musicianship, creativity, leadership and community involvement. Students receiving the scholarship must answer the essay question, ‘How has jazz changed your life and how can you use it to make a positive contribution to your community?’ Applicants must also submit videos of themselves playing two jazz tunes from a specified selection. Linda Moody stated, ‘This scholarship would be an immense source of pride for my husband. He often fondly recalled growing up in Newark. He was always thrilled when he could provide aspiring musicians with resources he never had. Moody’s enormous presence will always be with us.’”

The centennial concert featured a stellar group of musicians. It began with a recording of the smooth voice of the late, legendary DJ Frankie Crocker with one of his classic radio show signoffs. It segued into “Moody’s Mood for Love,” which elicited immediate applause and cheers from the audience. Then, host for the night, renowned bassist Christian McBride, came to the stage. He spoke glowingly about James Moody, then introduced Linda Moody. Linda welcomed the crowd to the concert and joked that she can’t believe that she was married to someone who would be 100 years old, “Because I am not aging!” Linda continued, “First and foremost, I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the Bensusans.” Steven Bensusan is President of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, and his father, Danny Bensusan, is the founder of the Festival, which began in 2011, and he opened the Blue Note Jazz Club in 1981. Linda expressed her appreciation for Steven and Danny for making the night possible and called them dear friends.

She also thanked people who traveled great distances, including her relatives in the audience, and expressed her gratitude for the musicians who were performing. She said the musicians are truly family to her, and she spoke about what a thrill it was for her and James Moody to officiate at the wedding of Jon Faddis and his wife Laurelyn. Co-Musical Directors, pianist Renee Rosnes and Christian McBride, received high praise from Linda. She spoke of Renee’s 20 years as James Moody’s pianist, her virtuosity as a pianist and composer, and her founding and directing the phenomenal female jazz ensemble, Artemis. Linda called Christian McBride a great friend and marveled at the many hats he wears, including his position as Artistic Director of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival at NJPAC, which garnered a spontaneous ovation. Linda gave co-producers Ina Dittke and Danny Kapilian extravagant kudos. Although Ina, who resides in England, could not be there for this concert, Linda noted that Ina gave so much of herself as James’ manager for 26 years. Ina was dedicated to his artistry, and Linda stated that the event was a year-long labor of love for Dittke.

Christian McBride returned and introduced the first group of musicians: McBride on bass, Birsa Chatterjee, the first recipient of the James Moody Jazz Scholarship for New Jersey in 2015, on tenor sax, Randy Brecker trumpet/flugelhorn, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, and pianist Renee Rosnes. They started the concert with Charlie Parker’s swinging “Au Privave,” that was played with wonderful flair by all the artists. Their solo phrases were distinctive, challenging, and top-notch, like five master chefs adding just the right spices to a perfect dish, which began the celebration in fine style.

Trumpeter Jon Faddis, saxophonist/clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera, and flautist Elena Pinderhughes joined the group for a stunning performance of Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie’s “A Night in Tunisia,” a song that James Moody played often during his career. From McBride’s baseline to Faddis and Brecker’s trumpet harmonies, this was a very special version of this classic. D’Rivera’s sumptuous alto improvisations set the tone for Chatterjee’s stirring tenor solo, both adding hints of other classic melodies to the mix. Brecker and Faddis’ interchanges during their conversations were exquisite, and Rosnes contributed some masterful and wonderfully effective piano chords.

Carrington and McBride smoothly anchored the perfect tempo throughout, and Pinderhughes’ beautiful melodic phrasing added just the right accents to this memorable rendition. The song closed with Randy Brecker’s extended coda, hitting some stratospheric notes for a fabulous crescendo. The audience exploded with cheers. Next, James Moody’s composition, “Darben the Redd Foxx,” had the band in a special groove, and flautist Elena Pinderhughes offered up some exceptional lush and colorful lines that led the way for inspired contributions from the other musicians. With this much talent on stage, it is no wonder this version of the piece was exceptional.

Christian introduced drummer Adam Nussbaum and turned over the bass reins to Todd Coolman. Both artists were core members in Moody’s touring band and recordings. McBride also brought to the stage the 2023 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, Tyreek McDole. Tyreek amply displayed his fine vocal skills on an amusing rendition of Moody’s spoof of “Pennies From Heaven,” titled “Benny’s From Heaven” that had the audience in stitches! Paquito, Christian, and Jon returned to the stage for Dizzy Gillespie’s Afro-Cuban jazz-infused bolero “Con Alma,” a gem that the musicians played to the hilt. The band’s interpretation began with D’Rivera’s inventive clarinet phrases merging perfectly in a cohesive dialogue with Rosnes’ accompanying lines, and together they created a uniquely wonderful bridge into the band’s harmony. Paquito switched to his alto to explore the melody further. Jon Faddis then soared smoothly through the nooks and crannies of his trumpet’s limits into the syncopated hills and harmonic valleys of the piece. Renee added some impressive motifs, and her runs were a whimsical delight. The band truly had fun with this tune, and their enjoyment permeated each note.

Vocalist Madeleine Peyroux took the stage and said, “Thank you for having me here today.” Madeleine sang a sultry “The Mood That I’m In” that started with a powerful trumpet solo from Jon Faddis. Peyroux’s tone and phrasing, especially on this ballad, was reminiscent of the style of the great Billie Holiday. She followed with a Latin-tinged “It Might As Well Be Spring” that was very romantic and had fine accompaniment from the band, especially Renee’s piano riffs and melodic ingenuity. Then, Todd Coolman and Birsa Chatterjee returned for Moody’s “Last Train From Overbrook,” a swinging, evocative tune that had heads nodding throughout Sony Hall. Once again, the individual improvisations and the band’s harmonic mélange was superb.

McBride invited singer Roberta Gambarini to the stage, noting that she was someone who James really loved, and performed with on many occasions. Roberta said, “I’m so happy to be here to wish Moody a happy 100th anniversary,” and added that in some ways it’s like he has never gone, since he is still so well-remembered. Claudio Roditi, the late Brazilian jazz trumpeter’s tribute to James and Linda, “Linda’s Moody,” was next, and featured Roberta’s beautiful lyrics. Gambarini’s warm, moving voice made this piece a real thing of beauty that just melted the hearts of the audience. The music continued with a performance of “Cherokee” that started out as a plaintive ballad and segued into an up-tempo number that thrilled the crowd and had an explosively exciting finish!

Tyreek McDole and Roberta Gambarini did an emotional duet, “Moody’s Mood For Love” where the two pulled out all the stops, stretching themselves as they poured their souls into the heart of the lyrics. It was a perfect union of their vocal talents. Then McBride brought back all the musicians for a riveting “Ooh Papa Dah” with everybody at the top of their game and having fun. Their performance was so engaging that the audience started spontaneously clapping in the middle. The patrons at the packed Sony Hall got every bit of their money’s worth, and much more, since the artists gave their all, and the crowd responded with an unbridled standing ovation at the end. James Moody must have been smiling down from heaven during this magnificent celebration in his honor. It was an unforgettable night of music filled with jazz icons and up-and-coming stars, and each song seemed to exude the joyful aura of James Moody.

In addition to the concert, Linda Moody produced a CD, James Moody 80 Years Young: Live At The Blue Note, March 26, 2005, released by Origin Records. Performing with Moody at that classic Blue Note 80th birthday celebration were many of the artists at the centennial concert, including bassist Todd Coolman, drummer Adam Nussbaum, alto sax/clarinet Paquito D’Rivera, trumpeter Jon Faddis, Randy Brecker on flugelhorn, and vocalist Roberta Gambarini. The special album also included pianists David Hazeltine and Cedar Walton, trombonist Slide Hampton, guitarist Satoshi Inoue, with an introduction by jazz impresario George Wein.

This year, the 2026 Blue Note Jazz Festival NYC runs from June 1 to July 1, using Manhattan venues including the Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall, and SummerStage. The scheduled headliners will include: Arrested Development w/ Brandi & the Alexanders (June 1, Sony Hall); Yuki Chiba (June 1, Blue Note); MonoNeon (June 2-3, Blue Note); Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (June 4-7, Blue Note); The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (June 8-10, Blue Note); Ledisi (June 10, SummerStage); Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band (June 11-14, Blue Note); Brandee Younger (June 15, Blue Note); Harlem Gospel Choir (June 15, Sony Hall); Isaiah Collier Plays Coltrane (June 16-17, Blue Note); Durand Bernarr (June 18, Blue Note); Mario (June 18, Sony Hall), Take 6 (June 19-21, Blue Note); The Bad Plus – Farewell Tour (June 19, Sony Hall); BLK ODYSSY (June 20, Sony Hall); Alicia Hall Moran (June 21, Sony Hall); Big Freedia (June 24, Sony Hall); UMI with Live Band (June 24-25, Blue Note); Cymande (June 27, Sony Hall); Destin Conrad (June 30, Sony Hall); and Kokoroko (July 1, SummerStage) are among those celebrating the 15th Blue Note Jazz Festival New York.

The Blue Note Jazz Club expanded to Los Angeles in 2025 with a club on Sunset Boulevard. The Blue Note Jazz Festival will come to the Hollywood Bowl on June 13-14, 2026, hosted by Arsenio Hall. Performers will include: Samara Joy, Patti LaBelle, Gregory Porter, Wyclef Jean, Robert Glasper with R+R=Now (featuring Terrace Martin, Chief Adjuah, Taylor McFerrin, Justin Tyson, and Derrick Hodge), Kokoroko, Yussef Dayes, Cimafunk, Elena Pinderhughes, Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA, LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band, and the LA County High School for the Arts Big Band and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

In addition to the important legacy of James Moody celebrated in his centennial year in 2025, there are some centennial jazz artists this year whose musical influence will fill venues and festivals around the world in 2026. Prominent on that list of notables are Miles Davis (trumpet) – born May 26, 1926; John Coltrane (saxophone) – born September 23,1926; Oscar Peterson (piano) – born August 15, 1926; Jimmy Heath (saxophone) – born October 25, 1926; Melba Liston (trombone/arranger) – born January 13, 1926; John Paul “Bucky” Pizzarelli (guitar) – born January 9, 1926; Tony Bennett (vocals) – born August 3, 1926; Randy Weston (piano) – born April 6, 1926; Julie London (vocals) – born September 26, 1926; Jymie Merritt (bass) – born May 3, 1926; Lou Donaldson (saxophone) – born November 1, 1926; Ray Brown (bass) – born October 13, 1926; Urbie Green (trombone) – born August 8, 2026; Bud Shank (saxophone/flute) – born May 27, 1926; Billy Mitchell (saxophone) – born November 3, 1926; and, still performing at 102 years old with the Sun Ra Arkestra, Marshall Allen (saxophone/bandleader) – born May 25, 1924.