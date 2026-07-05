Jazz Central Studios – education and performance space announces plans to leave subterranean digs

Following is an announcement from Jazz Central Studios Managing Director Mac Santiago:

After 16 years in the lower level we have decided to “level-up” to a space right upstairs from our current location.





This move is an out-growth of our education partnership with North Star Jazz Workshops whose phenomenal growth over the past two years has required us to create more availability and keep our performance programming both consistent and expandable. This, along with the following benefits of the new space, make this the logical choice:



Our new space will have a street-level alley entrance. This will maintain the intrigue of the “Jazz Cellar” vibe that we have grown accustomed to over the years. The overall layout of the space will allow for more seating (increasing our capacity from 50 to 80+) as well as better viewing i.e. no structural post. Though the new space will only be slightly bigger in total square footage, the ceiling height of 14-1/2 feet will add a roomy and vibrant acoustic element. This, along with our own independently controlled HVAC, emergency sprinkler system, and 3 exits will surely raise the comfort level overall!



We will begin the process of building out of the new space on August 1, 2026. This will include paint, carpet, drapery, lighting, signage, seating, acoustic modifications, and of course, a new stage.(WHEW!) We hope to be ready by early September.



As word trickled out about the move, at least a dozen or so folks in our jazz community have stepped up and offered their skills and assistance for this project. We are confident that with additional financial support from our community we can accomplish our goal of creating a listening/recording space that continues to meet the needs of our creative musicians and valued patrons of this great art form.



PLEASE CONSIDER A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION!



Mac Santiago, Managing Director

Visit Jazz Central Studios website for more information https://www.jazzcentralstudios.org