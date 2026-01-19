Halloween Alaska to bid farewell at the Dakota

A band that started as a side-project for four Twin Cities musicians but lasted 20 years – developing a cult following in the process – will play its farewell gigs Friday, January 23 at the Dakota.

Drummer Dave King, James Diers (voice, guitar, keys), Jacob Hanson (guitars, voice) and William Shaw IV (bass, keys) started Halloween, Alaska in the early 2000s, as a side-trip from the members’ main rock-jazz ventures. They went on to release a self-titled debut album, and then followed up in 2018, with “LeCenter,” which explored genre-mixing combinations of electronic and “live” elements.

The Dakota shows will start at 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday night